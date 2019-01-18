Kupwara man planning to join militancy, arrested

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Friday claimed to have arrested a man from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a grenade from his possession.
Police said based on a credible input police arrested Mohd Aslam Beigh son of Nazir Ahmad Beigh at Maidanpora Lolab, at a check point.
“Upon his personal search, one grenade, besides other incriminating material was seized,” police spokesman said.
He said Beigh was taken into custody and preliminary investigation suggests that the individual was planning to join a militant outfit, and along with other militants was planning an attack in Kupwara area.
“Initial investigation revealed that he was motivated to turn to militancy through social media by entities based in Pakistan.”
A case FIR No. 6/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in P/S Kupwara in this matter, police spokesman said.