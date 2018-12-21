Kupwara ceasefire violation: Injured JCO succumbs taking toll to two

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The second army officer (JCO) succumbed to injuries at army's Badami Bagh hospital following the ceasefire violation on Firday in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An army official confirmed the death of the second officer who was critically injured in a 'sniper attack' during the ceasefire violation incident.
Army had earlier said that a Junior Commisioned Officer named Subidar Gamar Thapa was killed in the attack while as another officer Subidar Raman Thapa was critically injured and shifted to the army hospital in Badami Bagh.