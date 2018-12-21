About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kupwara ceasefire violation: Injured JCO succumbs taking toll to two

Published at December 21, 2018 07:39 PM 0Comment(s)936views


Kupwara ceasefire violation: Injured JCO succumbs taking toll to two

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The second army officer (JCO) succumbed to injuries at army's Badami Bagh hospital following the ceasefire violation on Firday in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An army official confirmed the death of the second officer who was critically injured in a 'sniper attack' during the ceasefire violation incident. 

Army had earlier said that a Junior Commisioned Officer named Subidar Gamar Thapa was killed in the attack while as another officer Subidar Raman Thapa  was critically injured and shifted to the army hospital in Badami Bagh.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top