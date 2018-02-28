About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kupwara admin seals USG centres for violating PC&PNDT Act

Published at February 28, 2018 04:14 AM 0Comment(s)663views


Kupwara:

 In order to curb the menace of illegal sex determination and other unethical practices, the district administration Kupwara today launched a special drive against the USG centres violating the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act.
A team of Officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara and Chief Medical Officer Kupwara and Station House Officer Kupwara inspected the various USG Centers in Kupwara town. During the course of inspection, various USG Centers were found operating in violation of PC&PNDT Act and were immediately sealed on spot.
The inspection drive shall continue in other parts of the district as well to punish the offenders if found anywhere in the district.

 

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top