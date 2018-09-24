Kunzar Premier League concludes

Kunzar, 23 September 2018:
Highlighting the importance of the participation of youth in sports activities, Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Farooq Ahmad Shah has said that we should encourage the youth taking part in various sports activities at all the levels and provide them a platform where they can show their talent.
The Secretary, Farooq Ahmad Shah expressed these views while presiding over the concluding ceremony of Kunzar Premier League organized by Gulmarg Development Authority. He congratulated the winner team Kirmani Eleven and appreciated the various sports activities being organized by the youth at local level. A total of 64 teams participated in this tournament and the final match of the tournament was held between Kirmani Eleven and KCC Eleven at Kunzar Sports Ground in which Kirmani Eleven defeated KCC Eleven. Batting first KCC Eleven scored 175 runs in reply of which Kirmani Eleven achieved the target of 176 runs in only 15 overs and clinched the title. On the occasion the Winners were given a trophy cash prize of 35 thousand rupees and runner ups were given a trophy and a cash prize of 15 thousand rupees.
Secretary Agriculture Production Manzoor Ahmad Lone who was Chief Guest on the occasion has said that sports activities play a vital role in proper development of youth. He appreciated the role and cooperation of local people in organizing such an event.
Speaking on the occasion, Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo also highlighted the importance of sports activities and congratulated the winning team. DSEK said that the School Education Department will provide a standard platform for the students to take part in sports activities so that their development gets a proper direction.
Assuring all the possible support, Director General Youth Services and Sports Dr. Saleem ur Rehman stressed upon the youth to participate in sports activities. He appreciated the local youth for organizing such an event.
On the concluding ceremony SSP Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said that life is a gift from Almighty and we should safeguard it on every front. He said that we should work on the inculcation of values of humanity and should also be on the forefront in helping others. President Private Schools Association G.N. War also spoke on the occasion.
The concluding ceremony was attended by the officers from local administration, local people and youth in large numbers. The players from winner and runner up teams were felicitated by momentos. Man of the Tournament and Man of the Match Awards for the final match were bagged by Mudasir Ahmad from KCC Eleven and Imtiyaz Ahmad from Kirmani Eleven, respectively. All the teams of the tournament were provided with full cricket kits and uniforms. Man of the Tournament, Mudasir Ahmad had taken 12 wickets and scored 221 runs in the tournament while the Man of the Match of the Final Imtiyaz Ahmad scored 80 runs.