Kumar visits SFC’s timber depot at Sunjwan

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 06:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday visited State Forest Corporation’s Timber Store and Sale Depot situated at Sunjwan to review its functioning.
As per an official, Commissioner Secretary Forests Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, PCCF J&K Suresh Chugh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Managing Director JKSFC Vasu Yadav and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
The Advisor took round of the Timber and Sale depot where he was briefed by the MD JKSFC about the position of timber stock available at the depot.
He was also informed about the process of dumping and lifting of timber for sale.
He was given presentation regarding the details of the total land under the control of Forest department in the area including the depot and the various activities being carried out by SFC in the forest area.
While interacting with the concerned officers, he enquired from them about the types of timber available at the depot, approved rates on which the timber is being sold and other related activities.
It was informed that different type of timber including Deodar, Kail and Fir are available at the depot.
The Advisor also interacted with the labourer’s working at the depot who apprised him about their issues which includes increase in their wages and others.
Kumar assured them that their genuine issues would be taken care of, the official added.