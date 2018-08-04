Kumar visits Pulwama, reviews security scenario

Pulwama, August 03:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Thursday visited Pulwama to assess the developmental scenario and overall law & order and in the district. During the visit, the Advisor convened separate meetings with district and police officers to review the present development and security situation in the district.
Chief Secretary BVR Subhramanyam, DGP Dr S P Vaid, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, DIG (SKR) Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama G M Dar, SSP Pulwama Mohd Aslam and other senior civil and police officers attended the meeting.
DC Pulwama while making a detailed presentation regarding developmental profile of the district informed the meeting that various initiatives have been taken by the district administration to develop key sectors including horticulture, agriculture, education, health and others. He also briefed the meeting about the physical and financial achievements registered in the current fiscal till date.
For further carrying forward the developmental process in the district and to provide better amenities to the people, the Deputy Commissioner put forth various issues which need intervention of the government including release of additional funding in key areas.
Addressing the officers, the Advisor appreciated the efforts of the district administration despite of different kind of challenges they are facing while performing their duties. He said the district has huge scope in horticulture and agriculture sector and every effort need to be taken to get the maximum benefits out of it.
Asking for ensuring prompt delivery of services to people, the Advisor stressed for being more responsive towards people of the district and to address the people’s grievance properly. Quality and timely services need to be maintained for the people, he added.
Only development can bring the change in the society and for that we all have to play a major role in changing the socio-economic condition of the people, K Vijay Kumar said. He asked the officers to take along the public representatives while taking any developmental initiatives for the people.
With regard to upcoming Panchayat polls in the state, the Advisor asked the officers for getting prepared in holding the polls and to ensure maximum participation of people in the system. Panchayat elections will revive the institutions of local self-governance, resulting in their inclusion in the development process at the grassroots level, he added.
Speaking to the officers, Chief Secretary said that the district is leading in every sector but still lot more needs to be done. He said that focused attention should be accorded to complete the ongoing works in given time frame.
The district has done good job under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and in declaring the district ODF but steps needs to be taken for ensuring its sustainability.
CS stressed for completing the targets for providing electricity in every household before the commencement of New Year. He said that the targets given under PMAY, UJJWALA and other important CSSs must be completed according special attention to them.
Chief Secretary also asked the Deputy Commissioner to come with the inputs if any to further develop agriculture and horticulture sector in the district.
Earlier, the Advisor held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the overall law & order scenario in the district. IGP Kashmir briefed the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the prevailing security situation and steps taken to have better police-public relations.
Action Plan of the district police for the engagement of local youth in sports and other activities was discussed briefly. It was felt that more and more activities need to be organized on regular basis for the youth involvement.
The Advisor said that the sense of security among the people is very essential for the development process and expressed satisfaction that the security personnel were doing their best despite facing several challenges while performing their duties.
Later, at the district headquarters a delegation of Fruit Growers Association met the Advisor and put forth various demands for the development of horticulture sector in the district. They also demanded government’s intervention in few other issues important for the overall development of the district.