Kumar visits Kupwara, inspects SDH Sogam

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, today visited Kupwara and inspected newly constructed Sub District Hospital (SDH) building at Sogam being executed by JKPCC.

The Advisor took stock of establishing new equipments/machinery, water supply, electricity, fencing and other basic facilities at the health institution. At SDH, he visited OPD, IPD and casualty blocks and interacted with the patients, doctors and other staff.

While expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the hospital, he called upon the functionaries of the Health Department to make further improvements and lay thrust on hygiene and cleanliness.

Later, many public deputations also met the Advisor and put forth various demands before him.

Director Health Services Kashmir, ADDC Kupwara, CMO and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The Advisor also chaired a meeting of district officers to review the developmental scenario and progress of implementation of various schemes and programmes.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg briefed the Advisor about the status of various developmental activities being undertaken by different executing agencies. He presented a detailed account of the implementation of various centrally sponsored and State sector schemes.

While taking sector wise review of implementation of all components of developmental projects, he stressed upon the concerned to work with utmost dedication for the holistic development of the area.

