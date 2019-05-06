Kumar visits Kishtwar; reviews security, law & order situation

May 06, 2019 | Imran shah

Advisor to the Governor K.Vijay Kumar along with Munir Khan ADGP Law & Order, IGP Jammu Munesh Kumar Senha, & IGP CRPF A. V Chouhan visited Kishtwar to review the security scenario and law & order on Sunday.

As per officials, they took a detailed meeting with the Army, CAPF & Police Officers and discussed security situation here.

At the arrival, the visiting officers paid a visit to Marwah, Dachhan & Thakrie area of Kishtwar and took stock of the security scenario.

Later, a meeting was convened by the Advisor at DPO Kishtwar in which DIG DKR Range Bem Sen Tuti alongwith SSP Kishtwar Shakti K. Pathak presented a detailed resume before the visiting officers regarding latest initiatives taken up by the district Police to gear up security here.

The advisor impressed upon the urgent need to reach out to the people by way of conducting regular meetings and seeking their active cooperation in maintaining peace, communal harmony and brotherhood.

It was also impressed in the meeting regarding active coordination of Army, CAPF together with Police to check terrorist activities in this hilly district. Lastly various directions were given to the District Police head regarding security/law & order issues,the officials added.

