About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kumar visits Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, inspects facilities

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today inspected the facilities available for the patients here at Government Ayurvedic Hospital.
As per an official, Principal Secretary Heath Atal Dulloo, Principal GMC Dr Sunanda Raina, Director ISM Dr. Phuntsog Angchuk, Medical Superintendent Dr Taran Singh, faculty and senior doctors were present on the occasion.
Medical Superintendent Dr Taran Singh briefed the Advisor about the functioning of the hospital and day to day activities.
The Advisor inspected wards, drug store room and other important units and interacted with the patients admitted and asked about the treatment they are being provided.
He also interacted with the doctors attending the patients and enquired from them about their diagnosis and kind of Ayurvedic treatment being provided to them.
The Advisor also held detailed discussion with the doctors of the hospital and sought details of functioning of different units which includes Psychiatry, Panchkarma and others. He also sought suggestions from the doctors regarding strengthening of the hospital services.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Taran Singh also raised various important issues including posting of required doctors and other staff at the hospital.
The Advisor was also taken to OPD Block where he interacted with the doctors attending the patients, asked about the number of patients they attend everyday at the OPD. He also inspected the Panchkarma section where he was briefed about the panchkarma therapy.
Later, the Advisor visited Govt Ayurvedic Medical College- functioning in the hospital premises. At the college, he interacted with students pursuing medical studies.
He enquired about the issues they are facing, if any, suggestions for further up-grading the facilities, academic achievements etc. He wished the students all the best for their future and assured that the issues raised by them would be taken care of.
Addressing the doctors, faculty and hospital administration, the Advisor said that there is need to make this health facility more vibrant and patient friendly for which all possible steps need to be taken in a coordinated manner.
He said that government would provide all kind of support where ever is required for developing the Government Ayurvedic Hospital. He asked Principal GMC to look into the administration related issues that were raised during the visit by the doctors and faculty and ensure that the same would be resolved in a time bound manner.
Director ISM was also asked to take all necessary steps required to take in this regard, the official added.

 

Latest News

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 20 | Agencies
Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define

Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define 'terrorism'

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC

Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC's personal estate

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Mar 20 | Agencies
Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News

'My special little one': A Christchurch father's message to slain son

Mar 20 | PTI/AFP
Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt

Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority in Assembly

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Mar 20 | Rabiya Bashir
Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher

Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Mar 20 | Agencies
Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Mar 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kumar visits Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, inspects facilities

              

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today inspected the facilities available for the patients here at Government Ayurvedic Hospital.
As per an official, Principal Secretary Heath Atal Dulloo, Principal GMC Dr Sunanda Raina, Director ISM Dr. Phuntsog Angchuk, Medical Superintendent Dr Taran Singh, faculty and senior doctors were present on the occasion.
Medical Superintendent Dr Taran Singh briefed the Advisor about the functioning of the hospital and day to day activities.
The Advisor inspected wards, drug store room and other important units and interacted with the patients admitted and asked about the treatment they are being provided.
He also interacted with the doctors attending the patients and enquired from them about their diagnosis and kind of Ayurvedic treatment being provided to them.
The Advisor also held detailed discussion with the doctors of the hospital and sought details of functioning of different units which includes Psychiatry, Panchkarma and others. He also sought suggestions from the doctors regarding strengthening of the hospital services.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Taran Singh also raised various important issues including posting of required doctors and other staff at the hospital.
The Advisor was also taken to OPD Block where he interacted with the doctors attending the patients, asked about the number of patients they attend everyday at the OPD. He also inspected the Panchkarma section where he was briefed about the panchkarma therapy.
Later, the Advisor visited Govt Ayurvedic Medical College- functioning in the hospital premises. At the college, he interacted with students pursuing medical studies.
He enquired about the issues they are facing, if any, suggestions for further up-grading the facilities, academic achievements etc. He wished the students all the best for their future and assured that the issues raised by them would be taken care of.
Addressing the doctors, faculty and hospital administration, the Advisor said that there is need to make this health facility more vibrant and patient friendly for which all possible steps need to be taken in a coordinated manner.
He said that government would provide all kind of support where ever is required for developing the Government Ayurvedic Hospital. He asked Principal GMC to look into the administration related issues that were raised during the visit by the doctors and faculty and ensure that the same would be resolved in a time bound manner.
Director ISM was also asked to take all necessary steps required to take in this regard, the official added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;