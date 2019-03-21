Kumar visits Govt Ayurvedic Hospital, inspects facilities

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today inspected the facilities available for the patients here at Government Ayurvedic Hospital.

As per an official, Principal Secretary Heath Atal Dulloo, Principal GMC Dr Sunanda Raina, Director ISM Dr. Phuntsog Angchuk, Medical Superintendent Dr Taran Singh, faculty and senior doctors were present on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent Dr Taran Singh briefed the Advisor about the functioning of the hospital and day to day activities.

The Advisor inspected wards, drug store room and other important units and interacted with the patients admitted and asked about the treatment they are being provided.

He also interacted with the doctors attending the patients and enquired from them about their diagnosis and kind of Ayurvedic treatment being provided to them.

The Advisor also held detailed discussion with the doctors of the hospital and sought details of functioning of different units which includes Psychiatry, Panchkarma and others. He also sought suggestions from the doctors regarding strengthening of the hospital services.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Taran Singh also raised various important issues including posting of required doctors and other staff at the hospital.

The Advisor was also taken to OPD Block where he interacted with the doctors attending the patients, asked about the number of patients they attend everyday at the OPD. He also inspected the Panchkarma section where he was briefed about the panchkarma therapy.

Later, the Advisor visited Govt Ayurvedic Medical College- functioning in the hospital premises. At the college, he interacted with students pursuing medical studies.

He enquired about the issues they are facing, if any, suggestions for further up-grading the facilities, academic achievements etc. He wished the students all the best for their future and assured that the issues raised by them would be taken care of.

Addressing the doctors, faculty and hospital administration, the Advisor said that there is need to make this health facility more vibrant and patient friendly for which all possible steps need to be taken in a coordinated manner.

He said that government would provide all kind of support where ever is required for developing the Government Ayurvedic Hospital. He asked Principal GMC to look into the administration related issues that were raised during the visit by the doctors and faculty and ensure that the same would be resolved in a time bound manner.

Director ISM was also asked to take all necessary steps required to take in this regard, the official added.

