Kumar to meet people at Jammu on Jan 11

Published at January 11, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 10:

 In view of official engagements, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar shall hold this week's public hearing programme at Jammu on January 11 (Friday) instead of Thursday.
According to an official, the public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals are hereby advised to meet Advisor Kumar this week on Friday to register their grievances at Convention Centre, Jammu from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
