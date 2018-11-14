Kumar takes stock of dev initiatives for Downtown

‘Commissioning of Khanyar Grid to improve electricity supply in Srinagar’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at the office of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review the pace of developmental projects for restoring the glory of Downtown.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir, SP Pani, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Engineer PDD, Hashmat Qazi, Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Information Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director IMD JK Sonam Lotus and other senior officers of the district administration.
This was the second meeting on the projects being taken up for the development of Old City Srinagar keeping in view the aesthetic, cultural and historical significance of the city. The first meeting was earlier held at civil secretariat in Srinagar where deadlines were fixed for completion of various developmental works.
The DC Srinagar briefed the Advisor about the ongoing works for development of sewerage network in downtown where only one third of the population is connected with such network. The DC also highlighted the peculiar issues faced by the district administration due to highly congested localities which lead to public mobility issues.
“The Governor’s administration is committed to improving the standard of roads and educational infrastructure, electricity and water distribution networks through specific interventions which will restore the glory of the old city. New places are being surveyed for improving the green cover of downtown while maintaining its ancient charm,” Kumar said.
The DC Srinagar said his administration had identified some thrust areas including building a reliable sewerage network, decongestion of localities, road widening projects, restoration of monuments including shrines and temples, and 12 community halls to improve the quality of life in downtown Srinagar.
The DC also briefed the meeting about the road developmental projects currently underway in downtown Srinagar including Syed Meerakh Shah road on which a CRPF bunker has been pushed back after twenty years to pave way for expansion of the road, Zadibal Road, Buchpora-Hazratbal road, etc.
On the issue of government-run schools, the Advisor directed the school education department to start work on building washroom facilities at all the schools in Srinagar city within seven days. Kumar said youth engagement is the focus of the government and the school education department has an important role to play in it.
“From the primary to higher secondary levels, the department must organize tournaments in cricket, football, volleyball and other sports, and involve local clubs as well as school students. J&K State Sports Council can organize tournaments as well which will engage the young generation in positive activities through which they can earn laurels for the state and the country,” he said.
The Advisor was informed that of nearly 36000 students enrolled in government run schools, around 19000 have been involved in various sports activities. The district administration sought financial assistance to fulfil the high demands of sports kits. The Divisional Commissioner asked the concerned to prepare a project and assured full funding.
On the issue of uninterrupted electricity supply, the Advisor said inclement weather throws up challenges for the administration and they must use this opportunity to serve the people in their dire times, “Faults would happen during inclement weather due to bare wire system. However, the PDD department must ensure that a proper schedule is formulated and electricity is supplied as per schedule so that people at large don’t face any inconvenience,” he said.
The Power Department sought the intervention of the Advisor in implementing the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme in Srinagar city, saying it will significantly help in curtailing nearly 60 percent T&D losses. The officials said the upcoming Khanyar grid will improve electricity dispensation in Srinagar and bring up the level of reliability. He was told that the Srinagar city will have a far better electricity distribution system in place in the next seven months.