Kumar takes over as IGP Traffic

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 17:
Alok Kumar, IPS took over as IGP Traffic J&K here on Saturday. He met officers of Traffic wing and sought reports about the functioning of traffic police.
IGP inspected various sections of traffic headquarters and range headquarters. He interacted with the traffic personnel.
Later, the IGP chaired a meeting at the Traffic headquarters to discuss different issues related to the traffic management and issued directions to all the concerned for strict implementation.
The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic NHW, SSP (T) City Jammu, SSP (T) Rural Jammu, Addl. SP (T) City Jammu, Dy.SSP, DTIs, SOs and lower subordinates of Traffic Range Jammu.
During the meeting, IGP instructed the officers to maintain friendly relations and good approach with the general public which in a long way will help in securing public co-operation in regulating the traffic in the state.
He said that traffic personnel should always be visible on roads for traffic clearance, especially during peak hours. Every SSP, Dy.SP, DTI should visit colleges and schools in their respective areas and spread awareness about traffic rules/importance of safe driving amongst students, in consultation with the concerned principals.