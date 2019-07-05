Kumar reviews Yatra arrangements at Ramban

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘100 additional personnel provided for effective traffic regulation’

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Thursday visited Chanderkot, Ramban to review the security and other necessary arrangements put in place by the administration for the yatris of Amarnath Yatra-2019.

As per an official, he said this as he chaired a high-level meeting of officers and reviewed the security arrangements, yatra convoy timing, traffic movement and other arrangements put in place by the security agencies and district administration.

The meeting was attended by ADG Muneer Khan, IG Traffic Alok Kumar, DC, Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DC, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla, DIG, DKR Range, Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG, Udhampur- Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar, Brig. 11 Sector RR, DIG CRP, SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic JS Johar, SSP, Udhmapur Rajiv Pandey, ADDC, Nawab Din and other Senior officers

The SSP, Ramban briefed the meeting about the security arrangements through a power point presentation.

Deliberating on the regulation of traffic movement, IG Traffic and SSP Traffic briefed the chair about traffic plan and other related issues.

To overcome the manpower deficit, ADG provided one hundred additional personnel and two vehicles to SSP traffic for smooth regulation of traffic on the highway.

The Advisor directed security agencies to work in close coordination to make yatra more comfortable and secure. He stressed on smooth functioning of joint control rooms.

The SRTC authorities were directed to deploy a mobile workshop with requisite men and machinery in district Ramban to meet any emergency. The district administration was asked to make provision for more toilet units at designated places.

The Advisor directed the administration to ensure proper maintenance and management of National Highway stretch from Nashri to Banihal to avoid disruption of traffic. He also reviewed the arrangements for drinking water, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essential commodities, the official added.