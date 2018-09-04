Kumar reviews security scenario in Karnah, Tanghdar

Kupwara, September 03:
Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar Sunday visited Karnah, Kupwara to take stock of the pace of various developmental projects and also review the situation in the aftermath of flood triggered by a cloudburst.
The Advisor was accompanied by MLC Javid Ahmad Mirchal, former legislators Kafeelur Rehman, IG Kashmir SP Pani, SSP Kupwara, SDM Karnah, BDO Tangdhar and other officials.
The Advisor visited many areas of the frontier Tehsil to take first-hand appraisal of various ongoing developmental works and later met various deputations, political leaders, social activists and prominent citizens of the Karnah at Dak BungalowTanghdar. People raised many issues and demands including construction of Sadnah Tunnel for safe and smooth road communication, relief, repair and renovation for affected people post floods, adequate staff for the hospital, need for round the clock gynaecologist, repair of roads, better accommodation facilities for employees, better power supply etc.
Advisor offered a patient hearing to the issues and demands of the people and assured them of proper action and redressal after due deliberations with concerned authorities in due course of time. He emphasized upon the officers to work with added zeal towards the restoration of all facilities, assessment of damage towards expediting relief measures.
Meanwhile, he stressed upon the officers to work with sincerity and dedication towards holistic development of Karnah.
Advisor expressed satisfaction over measures ensured by district administration under the stewardship of DDC Khalid Jahangir towards rescue, rehabilitation, repair and renovation after floods. He suggested people to approach district administration for availing assistance in any regard and assured them of a prompt response.
He also visited Tanghdar area of Kupwara to review the developmental and security scenario in the remote region.
During his visit, the Advisor was accompanied by IGP Kashmir zone, SP Pani, SSP Kupwara, Ram Ambarkar.
Advisor was warmly received by Commander 104 Brigade, P K Mishra and SDM Karnah at Tanghdar helipad, who also briefed the advisor about the infiltration dynamics and overall security scenario along the Line of control.
The Advisor held threadbare discussion with Police and Army officers regarding the strengthening of the anti-infilitration grid and various security measures to be taken along LoC.
He also advised security agencies to keep close watch on people involved in cross border smuggling of drugs & weapons. He stressed upon the maintenance of coordination between various security forces operating in the area.
Later Advisor also visited Dak Bungalow Tanghdar and held interaction with the public.