Kumar reviews power scenario, progress on CSSs in Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, DECEMBER 27:
Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar today reviewed the progress on Power Sector centrally sponsored schemes in Udhampur, Reasi and Ramban districts, here at a meeting of concerned officials.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner Udhampur Ravinder Kumar, Chief Engineer EM&RE Wing, Jammu SudhirGupta, Chief Engineer Project Wing, Jammu Avinash Dubey, SE Maintenance, BatoteBavinderKundal, A.K Chibber, Project Wing Jammu besides Executive Engineers, AEEs of different wings of PDD and officials from PGCIL and other concerned attended the meeting.
Threadbare deliberations were held on various issues including forest clearance, state plan, villages/hamlets electrified, distribution of Saubhagya Kits, DG sets and other related issues.
During the meeting, Executive Engineers of concerned districts gave brief about the targets and achievements made under Saubhagya scheme and other power sector schemes.
Executive Engineer Udhampur informed that 299 villages have been electrified under Saubhagya in the district, while 97710 households including 20609 in urban and 77101 rural areas were provided power connections.
The Commissioner Secretary impressed upon officials to put in extra efforts to achieve 100% household electrification under Saubhagya across the districts. He directed the concerned officers to intensify outreach programme and cover left out households, if any, before 31st December 2018.
While enquiring about the status of receiving station Ukhral in Ramban district, SE PDD informed that work on the project is in final stage and will be completed by next 15 days.
Kumar stressed that after the completion of Har Ghar Bijli campaign next focus of the government is to provide round-the-clock electricity to all the households by December 2019.