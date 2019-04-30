Kumar reviews move arrangements at Civil Secretariat

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K. Viyay Kumar today visited Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements put in place for the annual Darbar move to the summer capital here.

The Advisor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan, Additional Director General of Police, Director Estates and other concerned officers.

Kumar was briefed at length regarding the government accommodation and security arrangements made for the move employees. He was also briefed about the sanitation and renovation works that were carried out in various government quarters.