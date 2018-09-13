Kumar reviews functioning of Health & Medical Education Deptt

Srinagar, Sep 12:
To review the functioning of Heath & Medical Education Department, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar a convened a high-level meeting with the senior officers of the Department, here Wednesday.
Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Commissioner Food Safety, Abdul Kabir Dar, Director NHM, Dr Mohan Bhatti, Director Finance H&ME Rafiq Mattoo, Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar & Jammu, Principal, Government Dental College Jammu & Srinagar, Controller Drugs, Lotika Khajuria, Additional Secretary H&ME Abdul Sattar and other officers attended the meeting.
Various important issues pertaining to further strengthen the health services and to ensure improved health facilities to the people were discussed in detail. During the meeting, certain instructions were passed on to the concerned officers to look into the issues and take appropriate action for their redressal.
The Advisor discussed in detail with Principal Secretary H&ME about rationalization/prioritization of doctors to ensure balanced position of doctor’s in urban and rural areas, detachment of doctor’s, transfer policy, enhancement in wages/honorarium of sanitation workers, outreach programme, ambulance facilities in districts, functioning of Trauma Hospitals and ambulance facilities on National Highways, recruitment rules, conducting of DPC’s and other important issues.
Regarding functioning of Trauma Hospitals on National Highways, The Advisor was briefed about the details of facilities, infrastructure, and manpower available in the existing Trauma Care Centres. The Advisor stressed for making these centres fully functional so as to provide medical treatment to the patient’s required emergency treatment.
Taking note of delay in conduct of DPC’s, K Vijay Kumar asked the concerned officers to ensure that the process is conducted at the earliest and all the eligible cases be cleared for promotion.
The Advisor asked the Principal Secretary for having effective internal vigilance in the department on priority. This process helps in reviewing the performance of the staff and to reward the persons doing good job while rendering their services, the Advisor added.
He asked Principal Secretary to personally review and monitor the progress on conduct of DPC of the employees who deserves promotion as per the prescribed rules and norms.
With regard to 108 Ambulances to be provided on National Highways, K Vijay Kumar asked for expediting the process of procurement of critical care equipments to be installed in the ambulances to make them fully equipped and to deploy them on NHW.