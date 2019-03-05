Kumar lays foundation of new GDC at Frisal

Kulgam, March 04:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today laid foundation stone of new Degree College at Frisal in Homshalibug constituency of Kulgam district.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the Government has already initiated several measures for strengthening of the educational infra in the State so that people living in different areas get quality educational facilities within their catchment areas.
He also said that the work on the project will be started immediately so that people will be benefited from it at the earliest. These institutions will be a milestone in further strengthening of the higher education standards of the area, he added.
Pertinently 63 kanals of land have been allotted for the college and will benefit people of the area especially student community.
The people of the area also demanded upgradation of hospital in Frisal to strengthen healthcare in the area.