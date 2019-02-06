Kumar lays foundation of ‘Khel Gaon’ at Nagrota

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 05:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday laid foundation of ‘Khel Gaon’ at Nagrota to be developed by the Youth Services & Sports department. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Indoor Shooting Range at Khel Gaon.
As per an official, DGP Dilbag Singh, Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu M K Sinha, IGP Armed Danish Rana, Secretary YS&S and Information Sarmad Hafeez, MD JKPCC M Raju, Director General YS&S Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Principal Sainik School Nagrota and other concerned senior officers were present on the occasion.
Former MLA Nagrota, Davinder Singh Rana along with newly elected Sarpanches and Panches of the area also attended the foundation laying and inaugural ceremony, the official added.
The proposed ‘Khel Gaon’ at Nagrota would be developed on 170 kanals of land and the project would be executed by JKPCC. The project would include all the sports facilities including track events, field events, football, volleyball, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, badminton, cycling track, athletics track, outdoor shooting range and others.
A brief presentation was given by DG YS&S about the Khel Gaon project and the facilities to be developed in the sports village.
After inaugurating the newly constructed indoor shooting range, the Advisor also witnessed the shooting practice by the budding shooters of the state. He also interacted with them.
The Advisor asked them to give more time for practicing shooting at this facility and to bring laurels to the state by giving their best performance in national and international level shooting events.
The Advisor along with other officers took round of the proposed Khel Gaon and was briefed about the activities to be taken up at the site to develop various sports facilities.
He asked the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to direct the concerned departments for fencing of the area marked for the Khel Gaon at the earliest.
Former MLA Nagrota and the locals of the area thanked the Advisor for showing special concern towards development of sports sector in the state and taking keen interest in providing sports facilities to the youth of the state. They also requested the Advisor for early completion of this prestigious project for giving boost to the development of sports in the state.
Later, the Advisor also interacted with the volleyball and kabaddi players practicing their games at the sports village. He assured the budding players that every possible support from the government would be provided to them in terms of infrastructure and other necessary support.
He asked the Secretary YS&S and DG YS&S to personally monitor the pace of the works so as to ensure timely completion of Khel Gaon.