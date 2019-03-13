Kumar inspects progress on Wular Lake conservation project

March 13, 2019 |

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar inspected pace of work on theWular Lake Conservation Project, here today.

The conservation project on the world famous Fresh water Lake is being implemented by Wular Conservation & Monitoring Authority (WUCMA).

Commissioner Secretary Forests Manoj Kumar Diwedi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Suresh Chugh and officials of WUCMA, besides district administration representatives were present.

During the visit, the Advisor was informed about the steps taken for the preservation of the Lake with the modern machinery being used for dredging, which was earlier done manually.

Officials informed that the lake is spread over an area of 130 sq kilometres and has been divided into several compartments for the execution of the project. The dredging and de-slitting work has been taken up in most affected areas on priority, the Advisor was told.

It was given out that against Rs 60 crore made available for the project under the 13th Finance Commission, Rs 45.94 crore have been spent so far.

The Advisor was informed about various issues faced by the executing agency in the course of the implementation, besides the progress of the project.

The Advisor gave directions to the officials with regard to the bottlenecks that hinder the implementation of the project and directed the officials to expedite the pace of work. He appreciated the WUCMA authorities for the progress made in the conservation of this fresh water Lake.

The Advisor directed the officials to use the funds judicially, while stressing on internal and external monitoring for better results. “Do some research and use modern technology while implementing the project for securing quick and tangible results,” he impressed upon the project implementing agency.

The Advisor also directed the district administration to establish Waste Management Plants at all important sites to prevent dumping into the sources and main Lake. He also directed to treat the soil in catchment areas to check soil erosion.

He also stressed upon the need for beautification of embankments along the Wular Lake for Eco-tourism activities and directed WUCMA to re-double efforts and utilize expertise for the speedy Eco-restoration and conservation of the World famous Lake.

The Advisor later visited Forest Training School Chitternar and inspected the nursery of the forest department. He also planted a Chinar there.