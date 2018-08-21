About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kumar, Hafeez condole Zia’s demise

Srinagar, August 20:

 Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar has condoled the demise of Ghulam Hasan Zia, former Director Radio Kashmir who breathed his last on Sunday evening.
In his condolence message, the Advisor while expressing heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
Similarly, Secretary Information, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez also condoled the demise of Ghulam Hassan Zia, former Director of Radio Kashmir Srinagar.
Hafeez in his condolence message, while expressing grief and sorrow over the passing away of Zia has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also recalled Late Zia’s contribution as a broadcaster and administrator.

 

