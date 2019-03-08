Kumar for swift redressal of people’s problems

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor K Vijay Kumar on Thursday urged the concerned official to swiftly address the problems faced by the people.



As per an official, as part of the weekly public hearing programme, several delegations and individuals met him to apprise him about their issues, grievances and sought his intervention in redressal of the same.

The official said over 10 delegations and 21 individuals from across different parts of the state met the Advisor. They projected problems regarding civic amenities, health, education road connectivity, sought drinking water, power supply, adequate staff at schools, hospitals etc. Many of them, including government employees projected their personal matters.

The delegations which met Advisor Kumar during the public hearing included delegation of Contractual lecturers working on academic arrangement, Kisan Kalyan Samiti of district Kathua, delegation of casual laborers of Forest department besides many other public deputations who apprised the Advisor regarding their issues.

Responding to the delegations and individuals, the Advisor assured that all genuine grievances and demands raised at the public hearing would be looked into and necessary action would be taken by the concerned departments.

