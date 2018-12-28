Kumar for prompt makeshift arrangements to start first batch from next session

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 27:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday visited Doda and Rajouri to review the progress on new Medical Colleges and called for prompt makeshift arrangements to start first batch from next session.
As per an official, the Advisor was accompanied by Principal Secretary H&ME Atal Dulloo, Commissioner Secretary PWD Khurshid Ahmad Shah and Managing Director JKPCC M Raju.
At Doda, the Advisor visited the construction site of new GMC at Ghat and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. The engineers explained to him the work plan for the construction of main building and the present status of works.
It was apprised that against Rs 109 crore fund allocations, Rs 18 crore has been spent and the building is likely to be made functional by May 2020.
Along with the senior officers, Advisor Kumar then visited old District Hospital Doda where the makeshift arrangements are being made by the executing agencies to start classes for the first batch. A brief presentation was made highlighting the necessary changes that are to be made for putting in place all required infrastructure and facilities to start the classes.
The Advisor inspected the ongoing works and was told that the building is scheduled to be made functional by February 2019 for accommodating the medical students of first batch.
Deputy Commissioner Doda Anshul Garg, SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed, CMO Doda Dr M A Shah and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
Later, the Advisor visited Rajouri and took stock of construction works at new GMC complex and makeshift arrangements to be made at District Hospital Rajouri for making the new Medical College functional by next year.
While discussing the progress on the works, the Advisor sought details from the officers of the executing agencies regarding works done so far and other ongoing works at main building site and at district hospital where temporary arrangements for running the classes are to be made.
Financial progress was also reviewed and the expenditure incurred till date on the works was also discussed in detail.
He asked the concerned officers to expedite the works in a planned manner to complete the building and other infrastructure within the given timeline.
The new Medical College coming up in the state are of great significance and there is need to pay special attention for the timely completion of all related works and putting in place necessary infrastructure and facilities for the smooth functioning of these health institutions, the Advisor said.
The Advisor asked Principal Secretary H&ME to personally monitor the pace of work so that completion do not get delayed and main building of new GMCs and makeshift arrangements are made well in time.
Pertinently, five new medical colleges approved by GoI in the year 2014 to boost the health sector in the state are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir at Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Anantnag and Baramulla.
At district hospital Rajouri, the Advisor also interacted with the patients injured in a road accident today. He enquired form the doctors about their condition and treatment they are being provided at the hospital.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas, Executive Engineer PWD Mushtaq Raina, Medical Superintendent DH Rajouri Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar were present during the visit, the official added.