Kumar for infrastructure strengthening of newly electrified households

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To review the progress of the ongoing centrally sponsored schemes of power sector in the State, a meeting of officers was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar, here today.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Development Commissioner (Power), Secretary Technical PDD, Chief Engineers of EMRE Wing, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Chief Engineers S&O Wing Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Engineers Project Wing Kashmir and Jammu, Nodal Officer 24x7 PFA, JKPDD, other senior officers of the Department.

Hirdesh Kumar congratulated the officers of the Department for their extraordinary contribution in accomplishing the herculean task of 100% household electrification in the State under Saubhagya scheme in such a short timeframe which enabled the State to bag the ‘Saubhagya Award’.

He further said that since “we are visioning 24x7 power for all, system strengthening works shall be expedited at a rapid pace in line with the roadmap furnished for the same.”

The Commissioner Secretary took an extensive review of all the power sector schemes launched by the Union Government and held threadbare discussions to address the issues hampering their progress.

Expressing his concern over the slow progress of distribution strengthening works in urban areas due to land acquisition problems, he took note of the respective locations and said that the same shall be addressed separately while he directed the officers to accelerate the progress in the remaining areas where land has already been acquired.

In addition, individual targets were given to the officers of the Department by devising PERT Charts so that the said schemes are completed well in time.

Hirdesh also asked the officers of the Department to identify locations and explore the possibility/ feasibility of laying underground electrical cabling in parts of Jammu city. He further stressed on the early installation of smart meters/ pre-paid meters in the State to put a check on power pilferage and directed the officers to complete the tendering process before April 2019.

He also reviewed the revenue progress and directed the officers to put in all-out efforts towards maximum revenue realization. He further stressed upon the concerned to accomplish their revenue targets in full and immediately disconnect power supply of the defaulters/ non-payers of electricity bills.

While reviewing the progress of transmission projects, it was informed that by the month of May 2019, capacity addition of 50 MVA each at Janipur, Pounichak and Kathua Grid Stations will be completed, which is expected to provide heavy respite to the consumers of Jammu region even during the peak period of the forthcoming summer season.

Earlier, Nodal Officer 24x7 PFA, JKPDD gave a power point presentation of targets vis-a-vis achievements as on date under various schemes, the official added.