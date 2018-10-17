Kumar for effective law enforcement to control pollution

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Tuesday asked State Pollution Control Board for protecting the environment by preventing and controlling pollution by effective law enforcement and best environmental management practices. The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a review meet of J&K State Pollution Control Board, here.
Commissioner Secretary Forests M K Dwivedi, Chairman JKSPCB Ravi Kesar, Member Secretary JKSPCB Brij Mohan and other senior officers of the board attended the meeting.
The meeting held threadbare discussions on the decisions taken in the 32nd SPCB Board meeting held recently to discuss the cases and issues related to the board.
During the detailed presentation made by the Member Secretary SPCB, it was informed that under Ease of Doing Business, the board has switched over to Online Consent Management & Monitoring System (OCMMS) since August 2017 for transparency and speedy disposal of consent cases. Out of total 58 reform points given under Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP-2017 & 2018) pertains to SPCB, all have been completed by the board.
Further, it was told that to deal with the polluting industries in the state especially the pesticides formulation units at IGC in Samba, regular water quality monitoring of Basantar river is being monitored and Ambient Air Quality Station is also installed.
With regard to the installation of Common Effluent Treatment Plant at IGC Samba, SIDCO has assured its early installation and also the Apex Project Clearance Committee has cleared the establishment of common TSDF by SIDCO, the meeting was informed.
While discussing the initiatives taken up by the board for better and effective mechanism of treatment of pollution from the industries, it was given out that the plantation drive with the target of more than 1 lakh plants has been taken up along the river Basantar.
The Advisor asked the officers to ensure the survival of these plants and the area should be developed as a green belt in Samba. He also asked for involving the business units operating in IGC for actively participating in the plantation drive.
The meeting also discussed the measures adopted by the board to monitor the water quality under the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme (NWMP) at 74 monitoring stations sanctioned by the CPCB. In Jammu, monitoring is being conducted at 27 locations and in Srinagar at 47 locations on various water bodies including Dal Lake.
As per the directions of High Court, the board is also conducting monitoring at 17 different locations of Dal Lake and data is regularly being submitted to the court.
K Vijay Kumar stressed for strengthening the Research and Analysis wing so that new studies, related researches can be conducted for helping in developing a mechanism to control the pollution in the state.
The Advisor was informed of the steps needs to be taken to ensure conservation of Dal Lake including improvement in Solid Waste Management, up gradation of STP’s etc.
The Board has also conducted water analysis of Sindh and Lidder streams and the report has been submitted to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board showing water quality of both streams conforms to class ‘B’ during the yatra time.
Procurement of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System was also discussed and it was decided that the Board should procure the system to be installed in Srinagar at the earliest to monitor the 7 parameters of air pollution.
It was further informed that once the system is installed in Srinagar, GoI would provide funds for Jammu city also.
The meeting also reviewed the status of various court cases besides, various important public interest litigation filed with High Court also discussed in detail in the meeting.