Kumar for effective implementation of AB-PMJAY

Published at November 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 14:

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar on Wednesday called for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), an initiative of Government of India to provide insurance cover to economically weaker sections of the society.
According to an official, the DDC, while briefing the media about the Yojna, informed that a total of 32816 families which includes178920 beneficiaries are to be covered under the scheme in the district.
In this connection, the DDC said the district administration has started a series of activities for its effective implementation in the district at grass root level.
DDC said that identified beneficiaries can register at District Hospital Udhampur CHC, Ramnagar and CHC Chenani besides they can register at CSC/Khidmat Centres on payment of Rs 15.
He asked all the officers and officials to sensitize the public so that the common masses can avail maximum benefits of the scheme.
Ayushman Bharat is national health protection schemes and the beneficiary covered under the scheme will get cashless benefits of Rs 5 lakhs from any public/ private empanelled hospitals across India, the official added.

