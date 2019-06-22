Kumar, CS review Yatra arrangements at Pahalgam

June 22, 2019 |

The Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary (CS) BVR Subramanyam along with CEO SASB, Umang Narula, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Div Com Kashmir. Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir S.P Pani, District Development Commissioner, Anantnag Khalid Jahangir, today reviewed the arrangements being put in place by different departments and agencies for smooth conduct of Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra 2019 via Pahalgam route.

The Advisor urged the officers to work with synergy to ensure successful and smooth conduct of Yatra 2019. He also directed for upgrading medical facilities like availability of sufficient Ambulances, adequate supply of medicines, life-saving drugs & portable oxygen cylinders, hypo bags, structures. He also directed to improve the healthcare services at all stations particularly at Zojipal, Nagakoti, Wovbal top, MG Top, Poshpathri & SS Padi and to bring down the rate of mortalities.

The Advisor also directed to put a mechanism to ensure quality control of all services including Langer services, bedding, tent services & other services for the Yatries. He further directed that pitching of tents should be done as per approved layout plan and keeping into consideration all the safety standards.

The Chief Secretary directed DC Anantnag, Labour Commissioner and Deputy CEO SASB to issue unified bar-coded passes to employees deployed on duty, to labours, Pithoos, Dandiwallas, ponywallas and the Deputy CEO SASB will issue unique passes to Langarwalls and Safiwallas of SASB. He also directed for ensuring daily meetings with concerned officers and in charges in every morning and the daily report is submitted in the evening to DDC Anantnag (Yatra Officer Anantnag).

The Chief Secretary directed SRTC to run 06 SRTC additional Buses from Jawahar Tunnel with Yatra Convoy 03 each for Baltal and Pahalgam routes. CEO PDA was directed to install signage indicating Langer sites, medical camps, Disaster Management Centres & other facility centres. He also directed for establishment of common service facility centre at Pahalgam.

Earlier the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir through a power point presentation informed the meeting about the arrangements being put in place by concerned departments related to Yatra for smooth conduct of annual pilgrimage 2019 via Pahalgam route. He informed the meeting that 19 departments connected with Yatra arrangements have to ensure the basic facilities at Transit Camps and halting stations and also said that concerned departments will set up their camps from 25th of June 2019 while as Joint Control Room at Pahalgam has been made functional.

He also informed that 02 transit camps at Walnut Factory Qazigund and FCI Godown besides, PHC Building Gulab Bagh, R&B Building at Qazigund, & prefabricated 16x16 structures at Walnut Factory Qazigund being executed by SDRF will be made available for the Devotees having night stay capacity of 3500 yatris during inclement weather conditions. The basic facilities including portable drinking water, toilet facilities and sanitation will be ensured properly. At present 40 PSPs at Walnut Factory, 75 PSPs at FCI Godown Mirbazar stand installed, toilet points have also been installed. Besides tanker services will be made to ensure to cater the drinking water demand.

The Div Com also informed the meeting about the night stay & other basic facilities for the stations i.e, 2500 yatris at Base Camp Nunwan, 1500 at Chandanwadi, 3500 at Sheshnag, 500 at MG Top, 500 at Poshpathri & 3000 can stay at Panjtarni. In case of exigency more holding areas including govt. Middle school Vessu, migrant colony Vessu with 48 flats, one full block o G.D.C Women having a capacity of 600 people will be made available during inclement weathers.

Regarding clearance of track the Div Com informed that Sheshnag to M.G top tract presently cleared and open besides railing of 9 km out of total 12 km stands completed and the rest will be completed by 25th 0f June 2019. Tourism Department has also installed 9 huts at Zogipal. PHE Deptt. has installed 971 PSPS against a target of 2071. Regarding health care facilities the meeting was informed that 23 medical aid camps will be established from Chandanwari to Poshphatri to be provided with adequate medicines, life-saving drugs portable oxygen cylinders including at 20 bedded hospital at Chandanwari were facilities like digital x-ray and ECG will be made available by 24x7.

The DDC informed that meeting about the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of Yatra including facilities available at Yatra transit camps and halting stations.

The Advisor, Chief Secretary along with other officers also visited Chandanwadi to take stock of the arrangements put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra 2019. They also visited Main gate Chandanwadi & Access point Chandanwadi.



