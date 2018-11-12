Kumar, CS review developmental scenario in Chrar-e- Sharief

Budgam, November 11:
As part of the Governor Administration’s efforts to reach out to the general public, Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam today visited Chrar-e-Sharief where a large number of public deputations met them and projected their demands.
The Public Darbar was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir SP Pani, District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh, ADDC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ADC Budgam Khursheed Ahmad Shah, SDM Chadoora, Aziz Ahmad, district/sectoral officers and Tehsil Officers and other concerned.
On the occasion, various deputations put forth various demands particularly up-gradation of power receiving stations, improvement of electricity and supply of drinking water facilities, development of playgrounds, indoor stadiums, establishment of Fruit Mandies and cold storage facility, up-gradation of schools and health centers, availability of sufficient staff at different health centers in Chadoora Sub Division, construction of bridge, Pilgrim House and shopping complex and enhancement in the developmental funds under various sectors.
The delegations, which met the Advisor, include senior citizens of Budgam, delegations from village Nagam, Pakherora, Dardpora, BK Pora, Chattergam, Kanehuma, Kralepora and other villages, Traders and Market Associations, Bar Association Chadoora, Civil Society Organizations and Youth Delegations, Sumo Stand Association Chadoora, Charari Sharief Shrine and transporters, Fruit Growers Association, Students of Degree College, Trade Union Chrar-e-Sharief and various other deputations of the subdivision.
The student and youth delegations demanded better sports-related infrastructural facilities at their schools and other areas in Budgam. The Fruit Growers delegation demanded the establishment of cold storage at Chrar-e-Sharief for the growers.
The Advisor assured the delegations that all their issues raised during the Public Darbar shall be taken with the concerned departments to ensure their resolution and the Government shall explore the possibility of construction of filtration plant at Chrar-e-Sharief, bridge over Sukhnag, Court Complex at Chadoora, Pilgrim House and Shopping Complex for displaced shopkeepers.
The Advisor stressed on expediting the work ongoing developmental and public utility projects and passed on-spot directions to the concerned to ensure the speedy redressal of issues raised by the deputations.
He also emphasized on prompt delivery of public services and directed officers to ensure completion of all pending/languishing developmental projects within the stipulated time frame.
A large number of respectable citizens from many areas of the district turned up with their grievances, demands and suggestions.