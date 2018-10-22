Kumar, CS conduct public hearings at Sumbal, Bomai

Deputations present demands, issues of public importance
Sumbal/Sopore, October 21:
As part of the public outreach programme initiated by the Governor’s administration, Advisor K Vijay Kumar accompanied by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam today conducted public grievance camps at Bomai in Sopore and Sumbal in district Bandipora. Several delegations, deputations and civil society representatives from the areas called on them and apprised of the local issues.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and IGP Kashmir S P Pani accompanied them during the visit.
The Advisor and the Chief Secretary assured people that their genuine demands would be resolved on priority basis.
Advisor Kumar emphasised on public participation in effective development on ground. He highlighted that huge amount is being placed at the disposal of Municipal Committees and Gram Panchayats for participatory development and strengthening of grassroots level institutions.
Chief Secretary underlined the seriousness of Government in completion of languishing projects and initiating public infrastructure projects aimed at providing better connectivity, power supply and potable drinking water among other sectors. He added that in PWD, PHE and Health sectors more than Rs 30 crore stand sanctioned for various languishing projects of Hajin and Sumbal and more projects are in offing. He said funds have already been provided for several bridges, roads, flood protection works, power supply and upgradation of education infrastructure in the area.
Responding to public demands he informed that Government Degree Colleges have been finalised for Hajin and Sumbal for which formal orders will be issued soon.
He said Rs 33 crore have been earmarked for Panchayats of Hajin and Sumbal for development of rural infrastructure.
CS said that 100% funding is being provided by the Government for providing potable drinking water to every household. He appreciated the district administration and the line departments for proactive developmental measures in the area and responding effectively to public grievances.
He called for greater public participation in development administration and to avail the funds being provided to Gram Panchayats for local area development.
Earlier, District Development Commissioner made a brief presentation about developmental scenario and proactive measures for timely completion of public infrastructure and improving public service delivery. He informed that projects worth Rs 57.98 Cr have been tendered and work is under progress for improvement in power supply and coverage of all households in Hajin and Sumbal. Further, CHC Hajin, PHC Gund Jahangir, PHC Madwan, ITI Hajin, Paribal bridge and Bonyari bridge projected under languishing projects are targeted for completion during current year
DDC Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, SSP Sheikh Zulfkar, district and sectoral officers were present in the meeting
Meanwhile, Advisor gave patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also passed on spot directions for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.
