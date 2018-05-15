About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kumail hails Thakur on election as President JKFA

Published at May 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 14:-

Hyderya Sports Club, Patron and President Kumail Hussain Ansari today congratulated former ace footballer Zameer Ahmad Thakur on his election as president of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association.
Ansari in a statement also congratulated football coach Majid Yousuf Dar elected as vice president of JKFA and all other office bearers elected during free and fair elections recently.
He said, both Thakur and Dar well deserved top positions for their longtime and continues hard work and dedication in promoting the sport in Kashmir.
He said that both of them have brought many laurels to the J&K, while representing the state at various levels in the Football.
Ansari further hoped that the newly elected office bearers under the guidance and supervision of Thakur and Dar would endeavor to uplift and promote football in the state to the best level.
Adding, Ansari said both Thakur and Dar would try their best to reach aspiring and young footballers with ample space and opportunities to them to represent their talent and shine their skills.

