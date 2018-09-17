Kulgam youth elected JNU Students Union General Secretary

Rather is affiliated with Students Federation of India
Rather is affiliated with Students Federation of India
New Delhi:
A young scholar of South Kashmir's Kulgam district has been elected as General Secretary of Jawahar Lal Nehru University Students Union for year 2018-19.
Aejaz Ahmad Rather, of Sopat village in Kulgam, polled 2423 of the total 5185 votes held on Friday.
Rather, a PhD scholar at the varsity's Centre for Historical Studies (CHS), in School of Social Sciences (SSS), is affiliated with Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of Communist Party of India (CPI).
He contested as part of united Left panel that swept the elections winning all the four central panel posts including N Sai Balaji as President, Sarika Chaudary as Vice-President, and Amutha Jaydeep as Joint Secretary.
Rather was elected as councilor in the previous years students union elections and subsequently appointed as the Convenor of his School of Social Sciences. (KNS)