Kulgam suffers teacher-deficit, student-surplus syndrome

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 05:
Teacher-pupil ratio continues to take a heavy toll on the education in government-run-schools in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where most schools have failed to rationalize the teaching staff.
There is a huge deficit of teachers in the Government Higher Secondary School Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district where 10 teachers are teaching 679 students, which violates the School Education Department norms of one teacher for every 30 students.
In Government Middle School Gundi Pora Kulgam, there are 10 teachers for 202 students while in Government Middle School Sopat, 43 students are being taught by six teachers.
Similarly, Government Higher Secondary School Watingoo of Devsar zone in Kulgam district has 14 teachers for 182 students.
Likewise, the Government Middle School Thathoo Kulgam has four teachers for 58 students.
In Devsar zone, there are also schools where one teacher is posted for a few students like the Government Primary School Wangam where a blue-eyed teacher is posted to teach just eight students and in Government Primary School Magraypora, a teacher is posted for only seven students.
In the same way, Government Primary School Sulimanpora has a teacher for three students while Government Boys Primary School Donphnard and Government Primary School Zongalpora has a roll of four students each and both schools have two teachers allotted.
Likewise, Government Higher Secondary School Tangmarg, Arehabal of Kulgam district, there are seven teachers for 356 students which is a grave violation of teacher-pupil ratio norms fixed by the School Education Department.
In Government Primary School Zamulnard, two teachers are posted for 172 students, which means a teacher is supposed to teach 86 students.
Kulgam district also has some schools where a teacher only teaches a few students like Government Primary School Wanipora in which a teacher teaches just 13 students and in Government Boys Primary School Ashmuji, a teacher teaches only five students.
In Government Primary School Naibasti, Zabban of Yaripora zone, two teachers are posted for just three students.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Director of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G N Itoo said, “We will rationalize our entire staff by December 15, 2018 keeping in view the requirement and distance of the schools, posting of teachers and enrolment of students.”