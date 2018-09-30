Kulgam shuts to resist installation of army camp

Shafat MirKhudwani:
South Kashmir’s Kulgam district today observed a complete shutdown against the installation of a new army camp at Redwani area.
The call for shutdown was forwarded by locals who alleged that there are 4 Army Camps within the radius of 6 kilometers.
Seven protesters were injured after forces fired tear smoke shells and resorted to aerial firing today to disperse the protesters in Khudwani. The injuries were mild and the injured were discharged from PHC Qaimoh instantly after being provided the treatment, a doctor said.
Clashes between the forces and local youths went on throughout the day in Khudwani Ghat and Redwani areas of Kulgam district as the locals were protesting the establishment of an army camp in Redwani Balla near Mustafa Memorial School. As per the locals, the large number of forces personnel, last week, converged in the area during night and occupied an old Panchayat Ghar and started harassing them since then.
“Last week the forces came in the area during middle of the night and occupied Old Panchayat Ghar building in Redwani Balla. They also chopped several trees during night hours, taking advantage of the darkness. Afterwards, the army men broke the window panes of several houses in the vicinity which has become their norm. They are here to harass and confine us within our homes,” said a local.
The presence of forces has created discomfort among the locals who are also agitated over the harassment by the forces and are demanding a removal of this camp.
“Without provocation they started damaging the property and we will not rest until the land is freed and camp vacated from this area. We will be observing an indefinite shutdown until the removal of this camp,” said another protester. A complete shutdown, amid clashes, was observed in Khudwani, Qaimoh, Redwani and Ghat areas today.