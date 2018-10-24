Kulgam sealed to prevent JRL march, shutdown in south Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government forces Wednesday sealed all roads leading to Kulgam district in south Kashmir to prevent a march called by Joint Reisistance Ledership against the killing of seven civilians in a blast on Sunday.
Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel, witnesses said, were deployed at major entry and exit points of the district to prevent people from marching there.
JRL has asked people, especially those residing in south Kashmir, to march towards Kulgam to pay homage and express solidarity with the families of seven civilians killed in a blast at Larnoo village of the district on Sunday.
Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in Kulgam to prevent any protests against the civilian killings.
A complete shutdown is being observed in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian for third consecutive day today against the civilian killings.
All shops, business establishments are closed in the area while public transport is off the roads in these area.
(Representational picture)