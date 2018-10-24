About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kulgam sealed to prevent JRL march, shutdown in south Kashmir

Published at October 24, 2018 02:12 PM 0Comment(s)1107views


Kulgam sealed to prevent JRL march, shutdown in south Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government forces Wednesday sealed all roads leading to Kulgam district in south Kashmir to prevent a march called by Joint Reisistance Ledership against the killing of seven civilians in a blast on Sunday.

Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel, witnesses said, were deployed at major entry and exit points of the district to prevent people from marching there. 

JRL has asked people, especially those residing in south Kashmir, to march towards Kulgam to pay homage and express solidarity with the families of seven civilians killed in a blast at Larnoo village of the district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in Kulgam to prevent any protests against the civilian killings.

A complete shutdown is being observed in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian for third consecutive day today against the civilian killings.

All shops, business establishments are closed in the area while public transport is off the roads in these area.

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top