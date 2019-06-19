Kulgam residents suffer as authorities shift old bus stand

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The residents of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district are up in arms against the district administration for shifting the old bus stand to Laroo Ada.

Inhabitants of Kulgam said that the shifting of old bus stand to Laroo Ada by the district administration has resulted in immense hardships to them.

“The erstwhile place for the Bus stand was suitable for the people but unfortunately the shifting of old bus stand for unknown reasons have left them to lurch at large,” locals said.

“The decision to shift the old bus stand was also taken in the previous years but after the resentment shown by the locals, the bust stand was not shifted,” they said.

They said besides shifting of Bus stand, the improper bus stop has also led to sufferings of locals, who are being forced to walk nearly a kilometer by foot to reach the stop.

The inhabitants of Kulgam later appealed the Governor led administration as well as the district administration to look into the matter so that they could heave a sigh of relief. (KNS)



