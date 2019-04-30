Kulgam polling booths agent-less

April 30, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

In the second phase of polling to the Anantnag parliamentary seat, scores of polling booths in Kulgam, Noorabad, Hom Shalibugh, and Devsar areas had no polling agents of any political party.

In Redwani-A polling booth, having 822 votes, the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party, the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) all had no polling agents.

In Redwani-B polling booth, having 1003 votes, only NC had a polling agent while the other three parties had no polling agents.

In Redwani-C, Qaimoh-B and Hawoora-A polling stations, the polling agents of all the political parties were conspicuous by their absence.

The Qaimoh-A polling station bore similar pictures of no polling agents.

In Qaimoh-C, Qaimoh-D and Qaimoh-F polling booths, only NC and Congress had polling agents while the PDP and the BJP had no polling agents.

The agent-less picture was also visible in Hawoora-B polling station of Kulgam assembly segment.

Interestingly, all these polling booths had witnessed low polling till 11 am.

At Government Higher Secondary School Bugam, the Bugam-C polling station having 752 votes had only one polling agent of Congress who himself had not cast his vote as his vote was registered in some other assembly segment.

In Bugam-A and Bugam-B polling stations, there were no polling agents of any party while in Bugam-D polling station there was just one polling agent of Congress.

In Hairatpora polling station, the polling agents of all political parties excluding Congress were conspicuous with their absence.

The Mirhama-A polling station also had no polling agent except of Congress while the Mirhama-D polling station had polling agents of just Congress and PDP.

The Mirhama-C polling station posted a reverse picture with Congress having no polling agent while PDP and NC managing polling agents.

In Damhal Hanjipora-C, the agents of Congress were missing while the NC and PDP had polling agents.

Interestingly, at majority of polling stations, BJP, Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) and Peoples Conference (PC) had no polling agents.

In Devsar assembly segment, represented by the Congress in the previous assembly, the Bon Devsar segments had no polling agents of Congress, BJP, AIP, and PC.

The Kulgam assembly segment represented in the last assembly by the Communist Party of India (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami has lend support to NC in the current election.

However, there were no polling agents in scores of polling stations in Kulgam which was contested by NC leader Imran Nabi Dar in 2014.

For PDP too, the picture was the same even though the party has the 2014 assembly poll candidate and Member of Parliament Nazir Laway from the region.

In Hom Shalibugh, NC and PDP without agents even though the parties have two senior leaders and former MLAs Abdul Majeed Larmi and Abdul Gaffar Sofi from the region.