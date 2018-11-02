Kulgam police solves theft cases, 3 arrested

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
Kulgam police solved theft cases and arrested three accused persons involved in the crime. While investigating cases FIR numbers 81/2018 and 77/2018, regarding thefts in Qaimoh Khudwani area, a search was launched to nab the accused persons involved in the crime. Police Station Qaimoh while investigating the cases arrested three persons identified as Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh son of Jumma Sheikh, a resident of Wanpora, Adil Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Hawoora and Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Dilawar Sheikh, a resident of Ghat Qaimoh.
According to the official spokesperson a toy gun, knife, motorcycles, mobile phones & mobile accessories including batteries, chargers, earphones, covers, wrist watch and other stolen goods were recovered from their possession. The spokesperson said further investigation is going on.