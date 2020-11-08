Kulgam police organises ‘Run for Unity’ event

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Police in Kulgam Saturday organised the ‘Run for Unity’ event under a civic action programme in which students, local youth and police officers/ officials participated.

SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh flagged off the run at 8:30 am which started from DPL Kulgam through Bye-pass to Sangus and culminated back at DPL Kulgam. SP Kulgam, DySP Hqrs Kulgam, SDPO DH Pora, DySP DAR Kulgam, DySP PC Kulgam, DySP PC Hatipora, DySP PC Mirbazar, SHO Kulgam along with other officers of District police Kulgam also participated in the run.

At the conclusion of the run, prize distribution ceremony was held at DPL Kulgam where SP Kulgam congratulated the winners and distributed prizes among first three position holders -Aashiq Ahmad Khanday of Government HSS DK Marg, Zahoor Ahmad Lone of Government HSS DK Marg and Asif Fayaz of Government HSS Mirhama.

While addressing the participants, SP Kulgam appreciated the determination and the enthusiasm showed by very young participants in displaying their commitment to complete the run. While highlighting the importance of physical activities, he advised the youth of the district to avoid drugs and urged that every an individual should become part of these activities for all-round development of a personality.

While thanking the public for their active participation in the events, SP Kulgam assured that police is committed to facilitating such events in future too.

At the conclusion of the event participants expressed their gratitude to Kulgam police for organising youth engagement programs to promote budding talent and providing a platform where they can exhibit their talent.