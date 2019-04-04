Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Panch who was injured critically after shot at by unknown gunmen at Shalipora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district succumbed to injuries last night.

A senior doctor at SMHS hospital said that the Abdul Majeed Dar succumbed to injuries at around 11:15 pm on Wednesday .

Earlier, unknown gunmen had barged inside the house of Abdul Majeed Dar son-in-Law of Ghulam Ahmad Malla and fired upon him at Shalipora village.

According to officials, Majeed was a panch and had contested as an independent candidate after he quit PDP as a party activist. (GNS)