Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

April 29, 2019

A complete shutdown is being observed on Monday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where polling polling is being held in the second leg of three-phased schedule for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic was off the roads in the district.

Earlier, clashes between youth and government forces were reported from Qiomoh and Bugam villages of the district.

Authorities also suspended internet service on mobile phone as precautionary measure. The polling in the district started at 7.am and will conclude at 4.pm. The first leg of polls was held in Anantnag district which recorded poor 13.69 percent voter turnout on 23 April.

More than 3.45 lakh voters, 179,607 males, 164,604 females, 1262 service electors (1254 male and eight female) and 13 transgender, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 433 polling stations in the Kulgam district.

Kulgam assembly segment has highest number 98,298 voters followed by 91288 voters in Devsar, 78669 voters in Hom Sahli Bug and 77,171 electors in Noorabad assembly segment.

The main contestants are Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress State chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference. Fifteen other candidates in including Sofi Yousuf of Bhartiya Janta Party are also in the fray in the constituency.