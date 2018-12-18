Kulgam man's charred body found in vehicle in Shopian

Javid SofiShopian
Police Tuesday recovered a charred body of a man from a Taveera cab in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
A police official said that the body was identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Sheikh, son of Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam district.
He was found charred in Taveera vehicle in Jamnagri village of Shopian district, the police official said adding the body was sent for post mortem examination.
“A case has been registered into the incident and investigation started,” said the police official.