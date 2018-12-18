About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kulgam man's charred body found in vehicle in Shopian

Published at December 18, 2018 01:42 PM 0Comment(s)1032views


Kulgam man

Javid Sofi

Shopian

Police Tuesday recovered a charred body of a man from a Taveera cab in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said that the body was identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Sheikh, son of Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam district.

He was found charred in Taveera vehicle in Jamnagri village of Shopian district, the police official said adding the body was sent for post mortem examination.

“A case has been registered into the incident and investigation started,” said the police official.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top