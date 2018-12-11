Kulgam man recovered dead from orchard 46 days after his abduction

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The body of a man, who was abducted some 45 days ago by unknown gunmen, was recovered by police in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Tuesday.
The body of Sheraz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Laroo was buried in an orchard at Awahtoo village and was recovered by police, reports said.
The body bearing torture marks was recovered by the police on the information collected by police during the investigation of the case.
“The disclosure was made by few persons arrested during the course of the investigation,” GNS reported.
Sheraz was abducted on October 25 from his home at Laroo Kulgam, three days after a gunfight in his house left three militants dead. Seven civilians were also killed in a blast near the site of gunfight.
SSP Kulgam Harmeet Singh told agency that the post mortem was being conducted and further details with regard to the incident would be shared later.
The Officer said that the body would be handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities.