Inter-district Volleyball tournament concludes 

Kulgam lifts trophy, defeats Anantnag in final clash

Published at July 28, 2018


Srinagar:

Kulgam defeated Anantnag in the inter district valley ball tournament to lift the trophy at Sport Stadium in Bandipora. The tournament featured many schools from Kashmir province.
Youth Services and Sports officer Kulgam Jawhara Parveen said that three teams from Kulgam were selected at division levels in which boys under-14, under-17 and under-19 participated.
Boys under-14 and under-19 reached the final and won the match defeating Ananatnag and Baramulla respectively. She further said that in under-17 district Kulgam got the 3rd position.
Deputy Commissioner Kulgam congratulated the team for winning the final match.

 

