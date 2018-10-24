Kulgam killings:Deeply pained at escalation of violence, civilian killings in Kashmir: CCGI

‘GoI’s policy on Kashmir will lead to disaster’
Srinagar:
Concerned Citizens Group of India (CCGI) on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir region was deteriorating with the killing of scores of civilians across the region.
Concerned Citizens Group of India—comprising former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, former Chief Information, Commissioner of India Wajahat Habibullah, and track II players Kapil Kak, Bharat Bhushan and Sushoba Barve have voiced their serious concern over the recent civilian killings in Kashmir and the conduct of recently held Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Jammu & Kashmir.
In a statement issued to Kashmir News Service (KNS) the group has said “We are deeply pained at the recent escalation of violence in Kashmir and at the loss of innocent civilians' lives. The local body elections could have been planned with sensitive political forethought and as part of a consultative process for more inclusive and extensive participation,” it said, adding the issue of J&K is so sensitive that it is a sin to use it for petty political gains. The situation is deteriorating by the day in that state and the GOI remains unconcerned. This policy will only lead to disaster.”