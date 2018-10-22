Kulgam killings: Shutdown in Kashmir, parts of Chennab Valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir Valley to mourn the killing of civilians in a blast at gunfight site at Laroo village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
All shops, business establishments and private offices are closed while public and private transport is off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Valley.
Reports said Muslim dominated area of Baderwah, Doda and Kisthwar in Chennab Valley are also observing partial shutdown.
Shutdown is also being observed in Banihal town in Ramban district, reports said.
On Sunday six civilians were killed after an explosive device went off at an un-sanitised gunfight site at Laroo village. Before the explosion, three local militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were also killed in the gunfight with government forces.
Following the killings Joint Resistance Leadership called for shutdown on Monday and Lal Chowk march on Tuesday.
Kashmir Economic Alliance, All Kashmir Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association and other bodies have extended support to JRL strike call.
