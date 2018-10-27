Kulgam killings: SHRC issues notice to police, admin

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to police and civil administration in connection with killing of five civilians on Sunday at Larnoo village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking cognizance of a petition filed before the SHRC issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam.
The SHRC has also asked both respondents to file their response before 11-12-2018. The petition in this regard was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo. In the complaint, the complainant has alleged that five civilians namely Ubaid Laway S/o Mohammad Maqbool Laway, Uzair Ahmad, Masroor Ahmad, Talib Maqbool of Laroo village, Tajamul Ahmad of Denew village and Irshad Ahmad of Shurat Were Killed by Forces at Larnoo village of Kulgam on 21.10.2018.
The complainant also said that at least 43 other civilians have been injured post a Gun Fight in Kulgam district in which three Militants were killed and two soldiers injured.
In a complain, petitioner has also mentioned that three of the civilians Talib, Tajamul and Irshad died in an explosion near encounter site while two others, Uzair and Masroor died in SMHS hospital.
The petitioner in his complaint has said that the forces used live ammunition besides teargas shells and pellets to disperse the protesting youth.
The Commission was requested that the legal heirs of the victims may be provided compensation in favour of the injured victim in the interest of justice.
Pertinently, seven civilians were killed in a blast near gunfight site and three militants were also killed in an encounter on last Sunday in Larnoo village of Kulgam district.
