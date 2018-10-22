Kulgam killings: Pakistan PM calls for resolution of Kashmir issue through UNSC resolutions

AgenciesSrinagar
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Monday condemned the killings of "innocent Kashmiris" and said India must move to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
“Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris in IOK by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," Khan tweeted.
The Pakistani premier was referring to the killing of six civilians and three militants in Kulgam district on Sunday.