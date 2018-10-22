About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kulgam killings: Civilian death toll reaches seven, restrictions imposed in town

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The civilian death toll has reached seven in Kulgam district after another civilian who was injured in a blast at a gunfight site, succumbed to his injuries Sunday late evening.

Javid Ahmad Lone, 35, of Hawoora in Kulgam succumbed to injuries late last evening and his body was kept in the mortuary till he was identified by his family.

Reports said thousands of people participated in Lone’s funeral and he was laid to rest amid grief and pro-freedom slogans.  

On Sunday six civilians were killed after an explosive device went off at an un-sanitised gunfight site at Laroo village.

Before the explosion, three local militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were also killed in the gunfight with government forces.

Authorities have imposed restriction in main town Kulgam to prevent protests.

Meanwhile, incidents of stone pelting are reported from Khudwani and Qaimoh areas of the district. 

Pertinently, mobile phone service was suspended in Kulgam district after the civilian killings.

A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir and parts of Chenab Valley over the killings. 

