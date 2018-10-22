Kulgam Killings

Till last report came, six civilians were among the nine killed yesterday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. For the first time in the recent past, civilians were killed in an explosion at the encounter site. In Kulgam’s Laroo village, three militants were killed in an encounter – and as has been witnessed before, people rushed towards the encounter site, the house where militants were holed up. As per witness accounts, an explosion took place while people were clearing the debris. Three civilians were killed in the blast while three others succumbed to injuries in different hospitals. As condemnations on Kulgam civilian killings continue to pour in from across the state, the incident at the encounter site has been denounced forthwith as a serious lapse in the operating procedure. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a statement yesterday appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik “to ensure that all Standard Operating Procedures are strictly adhered to while dealing with the security situations and all the security agencies are advised to take precautions to avoid any collateral damage.” Earlier, on October 17, two militants, a civilian and a cop were killed in a gunfight in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar. Some journalists were also thrashed by local police who were trying to cover the incident. Although it couldn’t be ascertained as what led to the ‘highhandedness’ of police that day, but it seems to have a bearing on yesterday’s incident at Kulgam. In Fateh Kadal incident police had sealed the entire area for hours and later on in the evening that day issued an advisory for people living in the vicinity of Fateh Kadal, asking them to stay away from the site of the gunfight “as it was being sanitized and cleared by Bomb Disposal (BD) squad of J&K Police.” Clearing the gunfight or encounter site and removing left over explosives or other material that could harm people after an incident is part of the Standard Operating Procedure. Clearly it was not followed in the case of Kulgam civilian killings. Therefore government forces are responsible for the civilian killings irrespective of the fact that it has been issuing advisories and appealing people to stay away from these sites. The bloodbath on Sunday was also augmented by clashes that took place between forces and the youth protesting the killings. With the Sunday mayhem and the failing law and order situation in Kashmir, the failures of government’s hard-line policy have become apparent. Also, the claims about exercising restraint and following SOPs have also been dented by Sunday’s bloodbath at Kulgam.