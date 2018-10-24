Kulgam incident unfortunate: Rajnath

• Terror and dialogue can’t go together
• ULB, Panchayat polls a historic step
• Militant recruitment, stone pelting has come down
• Dineshwar will stay as interlocutor, will talk with all
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 23:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday termed civilian killings in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as “unfortunate” and expressed “heartfelt” condolences to the families of the deceased.
“It is very unfortunate. As per the information, the operation (against militants) had concluded and all security forces had left but people had assembled there. Something went up and some civilian lives were lost. We are pained. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased civilians,” Singh said addressing a news conference here.
He announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased and appealed people “not to go near gunfight sites during operations against militants” in Kashmir.
Six civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village in south Kashmir Kulgam district, triggering outrage across Kashmir.
Singh held meetings with top officers of security grid and reviewed security situation and preparation for upcoming Panchayat polls and also reviewed development projects with the Governor’s administration.
Singh met five delegation including political and government forces.
He said there has been a shift in the situation in Kashmir for the past four months.
“The incidents of stone pelting and militant recruitment have come down for the past some months,” he said. “The situation in J&K has developed, we are trying out best and we will continue till the situation develops in the State.”
However, Singh did not reply on whether people flocking toward gunfight sites was a sign of public uprising against the Government of India (GoI).
The Home Minister said the State and GoI were working together so that people do not have to struggle to live and that certain initiatives for youth engagement had been taken.
“We want to engage the youth in constructive manner. Initiatives have been taken to give employment to 11,000 youth and the implementation will take place at various stages. Under a GoI scheme, the work is on to provide employment to 2.5 lakh youth of the State,” he said. “GoI is ready to help the youth of J&K, who want to carve out their future.”
He congratulated the State government for conducting Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in a “fair and transparent” manner.
“I’m told that there was no violence during polls. I congratulate those who participated in ULB polls,” the Home Minister said.
Singh said conducting ULB polls was a historic step taken by the State government.
“For the first time, efforts are being made at a large scale to empower people of Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu with the devolution of powers. Its result is that Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh will be spent by Panchayats in every village of the State,” he said.
The Home Minister said the aim of empowering ULB and Panchayat bodies was for development and autonomy to the people to meet its necessities and solve local problems.
After meeting National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress leaders, Singh appealed all the political parties to participate in the upcoming Panchayat polls.
“Hope they definitely will participate in the Panchayat polls,” he said.
The Home Minister said India and its identity was because of its “vibrant” democracy.
“Any biggest problem can be faced and solved through democracy. Through democracy, a lot of State’s problems can also be pushed away and its solutions found,” he said.
Appealing people to participate in Panchayat polls en-masse, Singh said, “Those who don’t believe in democracy can never be concerned about people. People should believe in democracy. Those people, who believe that they are real representatives of people, should not oppose Panchayat polls.”
On Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remark that he would again extend a hand of friendship to India after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he believed New Delhi rebuffed his offer of talks, Singh said there was no abstinence in holding talks with anyone but “terror and dialogue can never go together.”
“India has tried its best. The Prime Minister broke all protocols and met the then Prime Minister of Pakistan. Why was this done? Pakistan is a neighbour and there should be good relation with the neighbour. But, there was no real step taken from their (Pakistan) side.”
In December 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Lahore on his way back from Kabul and met the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
On the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor in the State, Singh said, “Whosoever wants to talk, we will talk with all.”
“Government will not stay away from holding talks,” the home minister said.
About the role of Sharma when Governor Sayta Pal Malik claimed to have kept doors open for public, Singh said, “The interlocutor’s role will remain in Kashmir and till the talks are held, he will remain there.”
On GoI’s stand on Article 35-A, Singh said there was no tinkering with the article by New Delhi.
Singh said India was among the fastest-growing economies in the world and that the country had jumped to top 6 economies among the top 10.
“Soon, India will figure in top 5 economies,” he said.
Without a direct reference to Pakistan, the Home Minister said there were powers who did not like India’s growth and potential and they were choosing militancy to stop this (growth).
“But, their plan will never succeed,” he said.
Singh said the State and GoI was working hard for the development of all the three regions of Jammu Kashmir.
“There has been a pace up in the Prime Minister’s development package,” he said.
Singh said over Rs 350 crore had been sanctioned for the beautification of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
“J&K could not become a developed State but government is putting in efforts to make the State figure in the queue of developed states,” he said.
The Home Minister said corruption was the biggest disease and the State government had framed an action plan for it.
“There will be an honest effort to remove corruption,” he said.
Singh said he had asked the road and transport ministry to make detailed project report for the road network in border villages of Kargil, Drass, Machil, Keran, Tangdhar and Gurez.
“This road will be constructed," he said.
